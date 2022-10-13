Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CVX, BLNK, DKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total volume of 58,272 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.5% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,600 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK) saw options trading volume of 5,762 contracts, representing approximately 576,200 underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of BLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,400 underlying shares of BLNK. Below is a chart showing BLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 115,926 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring October 14, 2022, with 8,812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 881,200 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
