Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CVT, SQ, PAYO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cvent Holding Corp (Symbol: CVT), where a total volume of 5,265 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 526,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 113.2% of CVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 465,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 526,000 underlying shares of CVT. Below is a chart showing CVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 175,722 contracts, representing approximately 17.6 million underlying shares or approximately 104.8% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $73 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 10,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

And Payoneer Global Inc (Symbol: PAYO) options are showing a volume of 37,453 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.3% of PAYO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 17,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PAYO. Below is a chart showing PAYO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVT options, SQ options, or PAYO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

