Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CVT, SQ, PAYO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cvent Holding Corp (Symbol: CVT), where a total volume of 5,265 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 526,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 113.2% of CVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 465,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 526,000 underlying shares of CVT. Below is a chart showing CVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 175,722 contracts, representing approximately 17.6 million underlying shares or approximately 104.8% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $73 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 10,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:
And Payoneer Global Inc (Symbol: PAYO) options are showing a volume of 37,453 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.3% of PAYO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 17,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PAYO. Below is a chart showing PAYO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVT options, SQ options, or PAYO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying
TAYC Insider Buying
Funds Holding GCBC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.