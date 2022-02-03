Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CVNA, WWE, WYNN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total of 32,230 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.2% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 10,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (Symbol: WWE) options are showing a volume of 3,888 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 388,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.6% of WWE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 543,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,400 underlying shares of WWE. Below is a chart showing WWE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 24,717 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 71.2% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,700 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, WWE options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.