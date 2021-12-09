Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CVNA, FWRD, HTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total of 61,693 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 433.9% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 25,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD) saw options trading volume of 5,104 contracts, representing approximately 510,400 underlying shares or approximately 313.9% of FWRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 162,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,100 underlying shares of FWRD. Below is a chart showing FWRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (Symbol: HTA) saw options trading volume of 43,474 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 236.9% of HTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 13,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of HTA. Below is a chart showing HTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

