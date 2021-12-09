Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CVNA, FWRD, HTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total of 61,693 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 433.9% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 25,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD) saw options trading volume of 5,104 contracts, representing approximately 510,400 underlying shares or approximately 313.9% of FWRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 162,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,100 underlying shares of FWRD. Below is a chart showing FWRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (Symbol: HTA) saw options trading volume of 43,474 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 236.9% of HTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 13,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of HTA. Below is a chart showing HTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, FWRD options, or HTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.