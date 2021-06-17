Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CVM, FGEN, DIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CEL-SCI Corporation (Symbol: CVM), where a total volume of 6,731 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 673,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.7% of CVM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 718,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,900 underlying shares of CVM. Below is a chart showing CVM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

FibroGen Inc (Symbol: FGEN) options are showing a volume of 6,731 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 673,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.7% of FGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 734,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,800 underlying shares of FGEN. Below is a chart showing FGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 67,947 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.2% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 6,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 694,400 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

