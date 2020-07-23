Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CTXS, LRCX, COST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citrix Systems Inc (Symbol: CTXS), where a total volume of 6,928 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 692,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.4% of CTXS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,000 underlying shares of CTXS. Below is a chart showing CTXS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 7,884 contracts, representing approximately 788,400 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,400 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 10,037 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike put option expiring August 28, 2020, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CTXS options, LRCX options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

