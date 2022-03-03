Markets
CTRA

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CTRA, VZ, W

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA), where a total of 42,123 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of CTRA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 5,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 572,000 underlying shares of CTRA. Below is a chart showing CTRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 87,723 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 10,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 9,788 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 978,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,100 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CTRA options, VZ options, or W options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CTRA VZ W

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular