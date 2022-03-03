Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CTRA, VZ, W

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA), where a total of 42,123 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of CTRA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 5,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 572,000 underlying shares of CTRA. Below is a chart showing CTRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 87,723 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 10,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 9,788 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 978,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,100 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

