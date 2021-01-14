Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CSX, HAIN, MAXR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX), where a total of 86,465 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 243% of CSX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 40,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of CSX. Below is a chart showing CSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Hain Celestial Group Inc (Symbol: HAIN) options are showing a volume of 13,429 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 201.5% of HAIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 666,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 6,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 659,500 underlying shares of HAIN. Below is a chart showing HAIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR) options are showing a volume of 19,417 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 196.8% of MAXR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 986,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 6,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,600 underlying shares of MAXR. Below is a chart showing MAXR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

