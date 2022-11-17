Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CSTM, FRG, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM), where a total volume of 12,542 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.6% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 12,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
Franchise Group Inc (Symbol: FRG) options are showing a volume of 6,311 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 631,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.6% of FRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 681,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,200 underlying shares of FRG. Below is a chart showing FRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 39,008 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 90.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CSTM options, FRG options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: NWBI shares outstanding history
ACRX Options Chain
Funds Holding NSCS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.