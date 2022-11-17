Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CSTM, FRG, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM), where a total volume of 12,542 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.6% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 12,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Franchise Group Inc (Symbol: FRG) options are showing a volume of 6,311 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 631,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.6% of FRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 681,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,200 underlying shares of FRG. Below is a chart showing FRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 39,008 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 90.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

