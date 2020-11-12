Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CSCO, MYOK, UNH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO), where a total of 127,764 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.4% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 25.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 13, 2020, with 8,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 811,000 underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

MyoKardia Inc (Symbol: MYOK) saw options trading volume of 4,933 contracts, representing approximately 493,300 underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of MYOK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,400 underlying shares of MYOK. Below is a chart showing MYOK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 16,660 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,300 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CSCO options, MYOK options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.