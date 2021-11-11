Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CRTX, V, KSS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cortexyme Inc (Symbol: CRTX), where a total volume of 33,614 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.4% of CRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,500 underlying shares of CRTX. Below is a chart showing CRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 80,211 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 76.2% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring November 12, 2021, with 3,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,300 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 21,483 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 6,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 632,000 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRTX options, V options, or KSS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

