Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CRSR, RIVN, LBAI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR), where a total of 17,158 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.1% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,000 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A (Symbol: RIVN) options are showing a volume of 175,892 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.3% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 8,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 860,300 underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: LBAI) saw options trading volume of 1,603 contracts, representing approximately 160,300 underlying shares or approximately 79.5% of LBAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 201,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of LBAI. Below is a chart showing LBAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRSR options, RIVN options, or LBAI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

