Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CROX, INVH, AMBP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total volume of 7,103 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 710,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.5% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,700 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Invitation Homes Inc (Symbol: INVH) saw options trading volume of 19,344 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of INVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,900 underlying shares of INVH. Below is a chart showing INVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (Symbol: AMBP) options are showing a volume of 5,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 505,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of AMBP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,100 underlying shares of AMBP. Below is a chart showing AMBP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

