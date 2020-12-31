Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CROX, ELF, TSN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total of 5,682 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 568,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.1% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 945,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,100 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 2,915 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 291,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.6% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 489,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,900 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 14,537 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 6,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,200 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

