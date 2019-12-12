Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CRM, TMUS, ASMB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 27,741 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.2% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring December 13, 2019, with 1,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 13,219 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 4,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 476,200 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Assembly Biosciences Inc (Symbol: ASMB) saw options trading volume of 2,097 contracts, representing approximately 209,700 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of ASMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 453,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,000 underlying shares of ASMB. Below is a chart showing ASMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRM options, TMUS options, or ASMB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

