Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CRM, NEM, DLTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 29,560 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,400 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 27,892 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,600 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 8,990 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 899,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,700 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRM options, NEM options, or DLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

