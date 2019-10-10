Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CRM, MIDD, IDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 22,470 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.1% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $147 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 3,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,700 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:

Middleby Corp (Symbol: MIDD) options are showing a volume of 1,276 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 127,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of MIDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 229,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,700 underlying shares of MIDD. Below is a chart showing MIDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And IDT Corp (Symbol: IDT) saw options trading volume of 655 contracts, representing approximately 65,500 underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of IDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 118,710 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,900 underlying shares of IDT. Below is a chart showing IDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

