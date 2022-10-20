Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CRDO, AXP, NUE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd - Ordinary Shar (Symbol: CRDO), where a total of 8,022 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 802,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70% of CRDO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 4,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 439,500 underlying shares of CRDO. Below is a chart showing CRDO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 21,863 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,500 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 12,613 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.4% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,200 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

