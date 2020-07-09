Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CPA, CSCO, GLPI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Copa Holdings S.A. (Symbol: CPA), where a total volume of 2,925 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 292,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of CPA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 684,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,600 underlying shares of CPA. Below is a chart showing CPA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 112,361 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 24,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI) options are showing a volume of 7,566 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 756,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of GLPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 3,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,700 underlying shares of GLPI. Below is a chart showing GLPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CPA options, CSCO options, or GLPI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.