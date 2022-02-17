Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COUP, KSS, MS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP), where a total volume of 9,811 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 981,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.7% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,200 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 36,698 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 7,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,600 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 72,254 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,100 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
