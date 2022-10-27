Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COUP, BX, SNOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP), where a total of 12,836 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.3% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 434,500 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 23,611 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $98 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 3,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,500 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:
And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 32,847 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 3,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
