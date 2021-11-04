Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COTY, VRRM, BYND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY), where a total volume of 68,670 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.7% of COTY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 30,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of COTY. Below is a chart showing COTY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Verra Mobility Corp (Symbol: VRRM) saw options trading volume of 6,983 contracts, representing approximately 698,300 underlying shares or approximately 86.4% of VRRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 807,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,900 underlying shares of VRRM. Below is a chart showing VRRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) options are showing a volume of 25,877 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.5% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 1,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,400 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

