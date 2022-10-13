Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COST, LQDA, ACI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 55,540 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 226.8% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 1,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,900 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) saw options trading volume of 13,807 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 216.6% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 637,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 12,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI) saw options trading volume of 55,372 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 167.2% of ACI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 11,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ACI. Below is a chart showing ACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COST options, LQDA options, or ACI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
