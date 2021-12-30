Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COST, CONE, IRTC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 22,187 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $570 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 2,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:

CyrusOne Inc (Symbol: CONE) saw options trading volume of 21,850 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 68.3% of CONE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 10,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CONE. Below is a chart showing CONE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And iRhythm Technologies Inc (Symbol: IRTC) options are showing a volume of 2,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 283,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of IRTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 425,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,500 underlying shares of IRTC. Below is a chart showing IRTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COST options, CONE options, or IRTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

