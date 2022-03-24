Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COOK, QGEN, ZEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Traeger Inc (Symbol: COOK), where a total volume of 10,802 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123% of COOK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 878,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,100 underlying shares of COOK. Below is a chart showing COOK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Qiagen NV (Symbol: QGEN) options are showing a volume of 10,361 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.1% of QGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 907,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of QGEN. Below is a chart showing QGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zendesk Inc (Symbol: ZEN) options are showing a volume of 22,065 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.4% of ZEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 7,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 751,900 underlying shares of ZEN. Below is a chart showing ZEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COOK options, QGEN options, or ZEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
