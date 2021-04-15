Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COF, MAXN, LMT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total of 10,846 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,400 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (Symbol: MAXN) options are showing a volume of 3,137 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 313,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of MAXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 740,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,400 underlying shares of MAXN. Below is a chart showing MAXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 7,425 contracts, representing approximately 742,500 underlying shares or approximately 42% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $395 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,200 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:

