Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COF, ELV, MRVL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total of 10,354 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.9% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring October 28, 2022, with 5,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,800 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) saw options trading volume of 3,840 contracts, representing approximately 384,000 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of ELV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 939,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,300 underlying shares of ELV. Below is a chart showing ELV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 50,191 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,100 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COF options, ELV options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

