Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COF, ELV, MRVL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total of 10,354 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.9% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring October 28, 2022, with 5,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,800 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) saw options trading volume of 3,840 contracts, representing approximately 384,000 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of ELV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 939,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,300 underlying shares of ELV. Below is a chart showing ELV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 50,191 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,100 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COF options, ELV options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.