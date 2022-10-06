Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COF, DKS, W

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total volume of 12,766 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.5% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,900 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 8,441 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 844,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,700 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 19,879 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,500 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

