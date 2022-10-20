Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CNXC, SGEN, VIRT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC), where a total volume of 1,027 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 102,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of CNXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 243,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of CNXC. Below is a chart showing CNXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN) saw options trading volume of 3,300 contracts, representing approximately 330,000 underlying shares or approximately 41% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 805,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT) saw options trading volume of 4,674 contracts, representing approximately 467,400 underlying shares or approximately 41% of VIRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,300 underlying shares of VIRT. Below is a chart showing VIRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CNXC options, SGEN options, or VIRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

