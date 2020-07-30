Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CMO, LRCX, COST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Capstead Mortgage Corp. (Symbol: CMO), where a total volume of 20,218 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 285.5% of CMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 708,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 10,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CMO. Below is a chart showing CMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 25,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 163.6% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 5,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 540,600 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 28,442 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 133.9% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $297.50 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 2,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $297.50 strike highlighted in orange:

