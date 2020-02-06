Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CMG, BA, HUBG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 24,934 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 667.5% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $880 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 3,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,900 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $880 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 372,488 contracts, representing approximately 37.2 million underlying shares or approximately 431.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 22,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG) saw options trading volume of 8,144 contracts, representing approximately 814,400 underlying shares or approximately 399% of HUBG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 204,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 4,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 439,200 underlying shares of HUBG. Below is a chart showing HUBG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

