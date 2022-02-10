Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CMG, AMZN, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 14,353 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 330.8% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 433,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1600 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,900 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1600 strike highlighted in orange:
Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 127,956 contracts, representing approximately 12.8 million underlying shares or approximately 262.5% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3200 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 5,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 597,100 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 52,135 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 211.5% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2850 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 5,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 566,800 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2850 strike highlighted in orange:
