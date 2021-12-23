Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CME, NKLA, MSTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CME Group (Symbol: CME), where a total volume of 51,932 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 389.6% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 24,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Nikola Corp (Symbol: NKLA) options are showing a volume of 294,902 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 278.2% of NKLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 26,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of NKLA. Below is a chart showing NKLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 13,033 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 272.8% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 477,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1050 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,900 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1050 strike highlighted in orange:

