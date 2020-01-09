Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CME, MUSA, GNRC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CME Group (Symbol: CME), where a total of 5,742 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 574,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,000 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA) options are showing a volume of 1,551 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 155,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of MUSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 355,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of MUSA. Below is a chart showing MUSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 1,915 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 191,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 446,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,100 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

