Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CME, ENPH, BAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CME Group (Symbol: CME), where a total volume of 5,486 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 548,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.3% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,400 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 13,224 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,200 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 174,517 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 15,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

