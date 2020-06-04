Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CME, CAR, FISV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CME Group (Symbol: CME), where a total volume of 8,454 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 845,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 1,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,100 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 42,649 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 15,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV) saw options trading volume of 23,014 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of FISV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 14,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of FISV. Below is a chart showing FISV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

