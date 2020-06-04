Markets
CME

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CME, CAR, FISV

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CME Group (Symbol: CME), where a total volume of 8,454 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 845,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 1,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,100 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 42,649 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 15,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV) saw options trading volume of 23,014 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of FISV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 14,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of FISV. Below is a chart showing FISV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CME options, CAR options, or FISV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CME CAR FISV

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular