Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CMCSA, CIEN, ESI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA), where a total of 82,516 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of CMCSA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 25,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of CMCSA. Below is a chart showing CMCSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN) options are showing a volume of 6,889 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 688,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55.50 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,600 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI) options are showing a volume of 8,840 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 884,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of ESI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of ESI. Below is a chart showing ESI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CMCSA options, CIEN options, or ESI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

