Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CMC, NET, TPC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC), where a total volume of 7,158 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 715,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60% of CMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,300 underlying shares of CMC. Below is a chart showing CMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 31,990 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,200 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tutor Perini Corp (Symbol: TPC) options are showing a volume of 1,943 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 194,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.9% of TPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 330,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,900 underlying shares of TPC. Below is a chart showing TPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

