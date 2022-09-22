Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CLW, BKNG, IGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Clearwater Paper Corp (Symbol: CLW), where a total volume of 2,466 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 246,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 184.4% of CLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 133,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of CLW. Below is a chart showing CLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 7,120 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 712,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 183.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 388,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2500 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2500 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) saw options trading volume of 18,952 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 168.4% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 12,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
