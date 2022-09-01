Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CLF, ASH, ATVI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), where a total of 46,199 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.5% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 4,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 416,200 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
Ashland Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: ASH) saw options trading volume of 1,345 contracts, representing approximately 134,500 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of ASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 327,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,100 underlying shares of ASH. Below is a chart showing ASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 18,173 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,000 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CLF options, ASH options, or ATVI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
