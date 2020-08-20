Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CLDR, WGO, ADSK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cloudera Inc (Symbol: CLDR), where a total of 12,882 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of CLDR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,100 underlying shares of CLDR. Below is a chart showing CLDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) saw options trading volume of 2,519 contracts, representing approximately 251,900 underlying shares or approximately 46% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 548,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,700 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 4,571 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 457,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 999,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,900 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CLDR options, WGO options, or ADSK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

    Most Popular