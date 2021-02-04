Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CHTR, LMT, BIIB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), where a total of 8,700 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 870,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.1% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 13,399 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 1,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,900 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 8,562 contracts, representing approximately 856,200 underlying shares or approximately 58.4% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

