Markets
CHTR

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CHTR, LMT, BIIB

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), where a total of 8,700 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 870,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.1% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 13,399 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 1,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,900 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 8,562 contracts, representing approximately 856,200 underlying shares or approximately 58.4% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CHTR options, LMT options, or BIIB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHTR LMT BIIB

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest