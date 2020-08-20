Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CHRW, PYPL, VKTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW), where a total volume of 8,767 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 876,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.2% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 3,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,300 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 42,097 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $197.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 4,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,100 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) saw options trading volume of 5,599 contracts, representing approximately 559,900 underlying shares or approximately 49% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,700 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CHRW options, PYPL options, or VKTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.