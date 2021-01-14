Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CELH, AL, BKE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH), where a total volume of 11,911 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.6% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 463,800 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL) saw options trading volume of 4,789 contracts, representing approximately 478,900 underlying shares or approximately 66% of AL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 725,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,700 underlying shares of AL. Below is a chart showing AL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE) saw options trading volume of 3,244 contracts, representing approximately 324,400 underlying shares or approximately 65.5% of BKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 495,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of BKE. Below is a chart showing BKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

