Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CCXI, ATUS, RCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (Symbol: CCXI), where a total of 5,298 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 529,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.4% of CCXI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,100 underlying shares of CCXI. Below is a chart showing CCXI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Altice USA Inc (Symbol: ATUS) options are showing a volume of 17,753 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of ATUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 16,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ATUS. Below is a chart showing ATUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 17,503 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

