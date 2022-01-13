Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CCL, ZTS, INTU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL), where a total volume of 190,278 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.5% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 29,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) options are showing a volume of 9,126 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 912,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of ZTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 4,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 434,600 underlying shares of ZTS. Below is a chart showing ZTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 7,713 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 771,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,800 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

