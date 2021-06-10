Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CCI, CWH, CVNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI), where a total volume of 22,119 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 142% of CCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,200 underlying shares of CCI. Below is a chart showing CCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) options are showing a volume of 15,698 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.4% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,100 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 20,815 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.9% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 7,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,000 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CCI options, CWH options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

