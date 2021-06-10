Markets
CCI

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CCI, CWH, CVNA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI), where a total volume of 22,119 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 142% of CCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,200 underlying shares of CCI. Below is a chart showing CCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) options are showing a volume of 15,698 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.4% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,100 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 20,815 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.9% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 7,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,000 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CCI options, CWH options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CCI CWH CVNA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular