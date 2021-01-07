Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CBOE, ETSY, HES

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE), where a total of 3,644 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 364,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.2% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 740,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,900 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 13,788 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,200 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) saw options trading volume of 9,045 contracts, representing approximately 904,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 1,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,800 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

CBOE ETSY HES

Stocks Options

