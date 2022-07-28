Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CAR, SWKS, CMRE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total of 3,574 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 357,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.7% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 653,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,700 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 9,097 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 909,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $84 strike put option expiring July 29, 2022, with 1,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,500 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) saw options trading volume of 3,744 contracts, representing approximately 374,400 underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of CMRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 739,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of CMRE. Below is a chart showing CMRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
