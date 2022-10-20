Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CALX, VZ, HCCI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Calix Inc (Symbol: CALX), where a total volume of 3,102 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 310,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53% of CALX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 585,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,100 underlying shares of CALX. Below is a chart showing CALX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) saw options trading volume of 124,622 contracts, representing approximately 12.5 million underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 25,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (Symbol: HCCI) options are showing a volume of 553 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 55,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of HCCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 108,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,400 underlying shares of HCCI. Below is a chart showing HCCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

